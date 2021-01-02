Previous
Grandpa’s Tabogan by runninginwi
Grandpa’s Tabogan

Today we enjoyed our 4th day in a row sledding. I enjoyed tight squeezes with each of my children as we sped down a powder filled snow hill surrounded by the smell of pines in the cool fresh air.
runninginwi

