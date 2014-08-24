Sign up
Past it
Finally found some images that I had been looking for to process for a series I am doing, don't you hate it when you change computers and somehow lose a group of images. Love how this looks like it is a painting.
24th August 2014
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Maggiemae
ace
The lost images might be hiding in another folder! Poor old car - so much rust - goes with the processing so well!
March 17th, 2020
