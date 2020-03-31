Previous
Shay and Zak by rustymonkey
Photo 991

Shay and Zak

Lots of fun on the farm during lockdown, came across Miss Shay and Zak having a cuddle......I think Zak thinks he is a human.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Margo ace
Gorgeous shot Fav
April 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so beautiful ! fav
April 2nd, 2020  
