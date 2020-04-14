Sign up
Photo 1004
Portraiture practise
Camera club topic next month is portraiture a subject I am not good at, well the weather was against us but my two littlest grandies insisted we still have a go, we managed a few nice shots. Looks nice on black if you have time.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
0
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1004
photos
91
followers
114
following
275% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
13th April 2020 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
