Kingfisher by rustymonkey
Kingfisher

While sitting having a wine outside this evening, two beautiful kingfishers flew in, I have not seen them for a while.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
276% complete

