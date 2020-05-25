Previous
Next
Luculia?? by rustymonkey
Photo 1011

Luculia??

What I like about my new garden I am finding new plants in it all the time, today I noticed this ones first buds and it looks to be a Luculia, I am hoping as they are beautiful.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
I don't know the flower, but, going by these buds it will be beautiful..
May 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks lovely!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise