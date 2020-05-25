Sign up
Photo 1011
Luculia??
What I like about my new garden I am finding new plants in it all the time, today I noticed this ones first buds and it looks to be a Luculia, I am hoping as they are beautiful.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Valerie Chesney
ace
I don't know the flower, but, going by these buds it will be beautiful..
May 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks lovely!
May 25th, 2020
