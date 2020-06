Happy ponies & Happy grandkids.

With all the rain today I bet the ponies wished the stables were ready now....unfortunatly they are still waiting for the concrete out the front and the last of the rails put up but the grandkids could not resist taking two of the ponies in to have a look. They will soon be happy ponies being able to come in if it is to wet and cold. They will also stay clean the night before a show.