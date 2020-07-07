Previous
Birthday Boy by rustymonkey
Photo 1028

Birthday Boy

Wow where have the years gone, out to dinner tonight for the birthday boys dinner. Grandson is 15 today. Happy Birthday Braedyn.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
281% complete

