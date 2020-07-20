Sign up
Photo 1034
Wet Heron
Another from the other day when the Herons came in. They came in again today but by the time I changed the camera lens they had flown off again.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th July 2020 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful capture Karen....I see many at the lake but, very special to have them visit.
July 20th, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely. It doesn't seem to mind the rain at all.
July 20th, 2020
