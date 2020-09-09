Sign up
Photo 1047
Wax eye
Another from my trip north with my camera club buddies, this little waxeye caught my eye.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
