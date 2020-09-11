Previous
Next
Glass by rustymonkey
Photo 1049

Glass

Loved the beautiful stained glass windows in the old church at Kerikeri.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely stained glass
September 11th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
Fantastic
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise