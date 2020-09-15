Previous
Pipi by rustymonkey
Photo 1051

Pipi

Playing again this morning this is a Pipi in a Kite.
This is a mini version that my girlfriend makes for the tourist trade. Well been a very distressing day today lots of bad newes, hopefully things don't come in three's
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
287% complete

