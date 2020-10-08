Previous
Next
Cape reinga by rustymonkey
Photo 1055

Cape reinga

Right to the top of New Zealand. Was such a beautiful day you can see the Three Kinds Islands on the horizon.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
So lovely
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise