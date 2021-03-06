Wow what a proud Nana moment today, both my little grandies competed on their ponies. They both rode so so well, and had a clean sweep between them, with Little Shay taking out Champion combination and big sister Abby taking out reserve champion. The hard work that they put into their sport is paying off big time. @julzmaioro you should be very proud of your granddaughters they are doing what they love and doing it exceptionally well, they would love for you or their Father to come and watch them one day.