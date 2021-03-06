Previous
Next
Proud Nana Moment by rustymonkey
Photo 1100

Proud Nana Moment

Wow what a proud Nana moment today, both my little grandies competed on their ponies. They both rode so so well, and had a clean sweep between them, with Little Shay taking out Champion combination and big sister Abby taking out reserve champion. The hard work that they put into their sport is paying off big time. @julzmaioro you should be very proud of your granddaughters they are doing what they love and doing it exceptionally well, they would love for you or their Father to come and watch them one day.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
There's a lot of work entailed in this particular sport as well as a financial challenge. Good to see results!
March 6th, 2021  
Karen
@maggiemae the rewards for all the hard work makes it all worthwhile, the grandkids do put alot of work into it and so does their mother and us but they are learning so much in this sport. The sportsmanship from all the fellow competitors today was fantastic and the kids are making lots of new friendships.
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise