Photo 1105
Gooseberry on ice
After seeing all these flowers in ice photos, I couldn't find a flower that looked good, then I found a gooseberry and I think it worked well.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1105
