Shay turns 10

WOW what a busy fun filled weekend, Miss Shays birthday, it is her birthday next weekend and she will be at her Dads so instead of missing out on spending it with her friends we had an early birthday this year and had a fun filled day going to ten pin bowling & Laser tag, fun at home playing with the ponies then out to dinner with the family, all in all a great day, and then tomorrow the girls have a showjumping competition.