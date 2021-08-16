Shay nailed it

Yesterday the grandkids did a showjumping comp and Miss Shay is really getting it together with her new bigger pony, He is a big step up from her little pony she sold a while back. Shay so wanted to jump the Joker Jump which was is a 90cm high narrow difficult fence to jump and you are only allowed to jump the joker if you get a clear round and then you get double points. Unfortunately yesterday Shay dropped a rail in the first round so was not allowed to attempt the Joker so today when she had a lesson that was her goal and she not only jumped it well she nailed it.