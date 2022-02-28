Previous
Next
Kelly and Skye by rustymonkey
Photo 1164

Kelly and Skye

Well it was daughters turn to compete last weekend. First cross-country competition in nearly twenty years on her new baby horse that she is teaching to jump and was having its first competition as well, they had to do three phases dressage, showjumping and then a crosscountry phase. They did awesome blew off the cobwebs and pulled off a good dressage test, clear showjumping and clear crosscountry to pull off a fifth from a big field. I have a feeling this is the start of a good partnership for these two.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise