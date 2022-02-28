Kelly and Skye

Well it was daughters turn to compete last weekend. First cross-country competition in nearly twenty years on her new baby horse that she is teaching to jump and was having its first competition as well, they had to do three phases dressage, showjumping and then a crosscountry phase. They did awesome blew off the cobwebs and pulled off a good dressage test, clear showjumping and clear crosscountry to pull off a fifth from a big field. I have a feeling this is the start of a good partnership for these two.