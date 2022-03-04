Previous
Shay & Marley by rustymonkey
Photo 1165

Another from last night cross country, love this image of Shay and her pony Marley. Love the concentration of both rider and pony they need to both be in sync for riding these hard tracks.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Karen

Maggiemae ace
She and her horse look so confident! You must be proud!
March 4th, 2022  
