Photo 1173
Dentist anyone
Skye's turn. Today Donovan came to give two of the ponies a dental checkup. Horses teeth get very sharp and need to be filed so they can eat properly. Most of the horses actually fall asleep having it done.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I don't fancy having my teeth filed! But the horse does look very content. Nice image!
April 13th, 2022
