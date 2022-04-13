Previous
Dentist anyone by rustymonkey
Photo 1173

Dentist anyone

Skye's turn. Today Donovan came to give two of the ponies a dental checkup. Horses teeth get very sharp and need to be filed so they can eat properly. Most of the horses actually fall asleep having it done.
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I don't fancy having my teeth filed! But the horse does look very content. Nice image!
April 13th, 2022  
