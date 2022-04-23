Previous
Its a long ride by rustymonkey
Photo 1178

Its a long ride

Another image of the kids ride yesterday, give you sense of how far the ride is we pricked them up at Bream Bay which is were the oil refinery is to the far right of the photo you can see the chimneys.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
322% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness, that sure is quite a distance to cover. A wonderful seascape.
April 23rd, 2022  
