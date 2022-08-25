Previous
Next
Spring is in the air by rustymonkey
Photo 1189

Spring is in the air

Well spring must be in the air, while checking the calves this arvo I noticed the first buds breaking on the grape, hopefully this year we will have a good crop and we beat the birds this year.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise