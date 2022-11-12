Previous
Bay of Islands A&P by rustymonkey
Bay of Islands A&P

What a fantastic weekend away, after starting off having to go through flood water, after torrential rain all night, they closed the main highway behind us. To arriving north to burning hot sunshine. Abby was riding this little pony for her owner, Abby has been working it for the last four weeks and all her hard work paid off with the pony getting Champion and reserve champion at its very first show under saddle.The girls then rode their own ponies with Abby winning the two working hunter classes and little sister Shay coming second to her. Plus heaps more placings. Home really sunburnt and very tired.
