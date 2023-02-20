Previous
Beautiful day on the mower by rustymonkey
Beautiful day on the mower

Was a beautiful day up here today and nice to get out on the mower.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
332% complete

Maggiemae ace
Is this you on the mower? Looks like it from where the photo was taken! Well done!
February 21st, 2023  
Karen
@maggiemae yip nice big mower that I do the lawns and also around some of the farm on, I loved the lines of where I had mowed and where I was going.
February 21st, 2023  
