Belle of the ball by rustymonkey
Photo 1252

Belle of the ball

What a magical night granddaughter had at her school ball recently and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Her and her partner were crowned cutest couple of the ball.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
343% complete

Diana ace
What a gorgeous girl and wonderful shot!
August 9th, 2025  
