Photo 1252
Belle of the ball
What a magical night granddaughter had at her school ball recently and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Her and her partner were crowned cutest couple of the ball.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous girl and wonderful shot!
August 9th, 2025
