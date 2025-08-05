Previous
Safe Travels by rustymonkey
Safe Travels

Where have the years gone, saw grandson off the other day going to work in OZ, has a job to do the grain harvest in Western Australia. We are all going to miss him.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
