Show Hunter Final

The grandies were each given a baby racehorse a few months ago, and they have worked so hard to train them and have been doing a winter series of competitions (Nine competitions in total), They have both been doing awesome and they are onto the finals now, The first final was dressage and Shay came third overall, last weekends final was showhunter and they came home with First and Second in the series with only a couple of points between them. They both had four wins out of four classes each (showhunter being their strongest discipline) This weekend is the showjumping final and the overall final, the girls are again first and second overall so it comes down to the showjumping final to see which one of the two is crowned the overall winner over all three disciplines as I dont think anyone is close enough in points to catch them. I am so proud of both girls being able to bring on these young horses.