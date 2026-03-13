Previous
Frangipani by rustymonkey
Frangipani

Loving the flowers on my frangipangi at the moment, even with the rough weather at the moment they are still flowering well. Still three or four more to flower....can't wait.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
