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Previous
Photo 1257
Pony of the year
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Taken
14th March 2026 9:19am
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