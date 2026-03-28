Previous
Still flowers after the storm by rustymonkey
Photo 1260

Still flowers after the storm

Was so happy to see this Frangipani still with flowers after the storm last week....mind you I did have to take alot of plants inside or tucked up safe outside. As it was two huge plants I have growing in the ground both lost a big branch each.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact