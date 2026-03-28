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Previous
Photo 1260
Still flowers after the storm
Was so happy to see this Frangipani still with flowers after the storm last week....mind you I did have to take alot of plants inside or tucked up safe outside. As it was two huge plants I have growing in the ground both lost a big branch each.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
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365
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Galaxy S26 Ultra
Taken
28th March 2026 9:41am
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