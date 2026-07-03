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wood pigeon by rustymonkey
Photo 1263

wood pigeon

Another from my days away, the birds being so close was amazing
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
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