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My Mum by rustymonkey
Photo 1266

My Mum

Was haircutting day for my mum, not doing to bad for 93 in a few weeks.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
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