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Belle of the ball by rustymonkey
Photo 1267

Belle of the ball

Gee my grandbabies are really growing up. My beautiful girls, Mum Kelly, Grandbabies Abby & Shay, you normally see these girls in Jodpurs riding horses so nice to see them all dressed up.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
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