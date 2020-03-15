Previous
Handwashing! by ruthmouch
Photo 2177

Handwashing!

Proper handwashing has never been so important, we are so lucky to have beautiful greens to look at as we do it. Counting our blessings as we think of those whose water is limited, and soap probably unavailable.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
