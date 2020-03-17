Previous
Next
Morning always comes! by ruthmouch
Photo 2179

Morning always comes!

A new day, with its challenges and rewards. Blessed beyond measure to be in Montgomery in the heart of rural Mid Wales.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise