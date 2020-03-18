Previous
Next
A reminder by ruthmouch
Photo 2176

A reminder

Blossom on a grey and rainy day, when it seems as if the world is suddenly a more dangerous place, is a reminder that beauty and peace are not far away.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise