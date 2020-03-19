Previous
Success! by ruthmouch
Photo 2179

Success!

Fabulous exam results deserve to be celebrated! All that hard work, long hours, avid note taking and stress deserve a few bubbles especially in these confusing times.

I am hoping that in the weeks ahead that I will have time to be more active here. 365 and my camera have proved to be the very best companions in the past and wonderfully therapeutic. xx
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
