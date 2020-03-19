Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2179
Success!
Fabulous exam results deserve to be celebrated! All that hard work, long hours, avid note taking and stress deserve a few bubbles especially in these confusing times.
I am hoping that in the weeks ahead that I will have time to be more active here. 365 and my camera have proved to be the very best companions in the past and wonderfully therapeutic. xx
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
2179
photos
187
followers
71
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
19th March 2020 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bubbles
,
future
,
hope
,
celebration
,
exams
,
results
,
montgomery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close