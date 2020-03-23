Previous
Local opportunity for extreme isolation!!! by ruthmouch
Local opportunity for extreme isolation!!!

We chose a long walk to avoid those out for a short stroll. It turned out to be rather longer than expected which can hardly be a problem for folks with time on their hands, and passed this fabulous tree house.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
