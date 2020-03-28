Sign up
Photo 2190
Plastic free
Healthy meals required! Happy that we can support local businesses and have quality produce.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
0
0
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
2190
photos
188
followers
71
following
2190
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
27th March 2020 3:39pm
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
vegetables
,
fresh
,
montgomery
