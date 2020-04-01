Previous
Next
Lonely Barn by ruthmouch
Photo 2194

Lonely Barn

We are trying to have a decently long walk each day, and are blessed to have many directions to choose from.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise