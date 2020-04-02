Previous
Blessed by ruthmouch
Blessed

Our Thursday Market is thankfully still happening. In 1227, Montgomery was granted a royal charter to hold regular fairs and markets and the market has been operating from the Town Hall since its construction in 1748.
We are making a concerted effort to shop in Montgomery and support local businesses and traders, to reduce our time on the road and because we really want these business owners to be operating after all this is over.
We are incredibly well catered for with Bunners the Ironmongers (teaspoons to tractors!), Castle Kitchen currently delicatessen and takeaway, Post Office, Fish and Chip shop (mandatory!), Spar for general groceeries. The Thursday market brings Dai the Fruit, Amanda's Bread, Morwen Meats, and SHED38 with cheeses, dried goods, meat and Dairy Dreams milk.
Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Dianne
What a lovely colourful array of fruit and veggies. A good idea to support the local businesses.
April 3rd, 2020  
