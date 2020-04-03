Sign up
Photo 2196
Daisy!
Such beauty in the hedgerows and verges, solitary walks calm the soul and provide plenty of opportunities to admire God's handiwork.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
4
1
365
Canon EOS 7D
3rd April 2020 6:26pm
Tags
nature
,
walk
,
daisy
,
hedgerows
,
coronovirus
Boo
ace
they really are wonderful little flowers and they cheer up everything that looks drab
April 3rd, 2020
