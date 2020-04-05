Previous
Palm Sunday, Beirut by ruthmouch
Palm Sunday, Beirut

Such wonderful memories, at All Saints International Congregation in Beirut, taken several years ago.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
