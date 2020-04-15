Sign up
Photo 2208
Seems like summer!
The weather has been glorious this week. Cool, clear mornings, blue skies and sunshine all day certainly makes it feel like summer! So scones were baked, butter, jam and clotted cream applied. Induge a little, why not?
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
3
1
365
Canon EOS 7D
15th April 2020 5:57pm
Tags
scones
,
afternoontea
,
seemslikesummer
Junko Y
ace
Such interesting lighting, and the scones look absolutely enticing.
April 16th, 2020
