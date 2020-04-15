Previous
Seems like summer! by ruthmouch
Photo 2208

Seems like summer!

The weather has been glorious this week. Cool, clear mornings, blue skies and sunshine all day certainly makes it feel like summer! So scones were baked, butter, jam and clotted cream applied. Induge a little, why not?
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Junko Y ace
Such interesting lighting, and the scones look absolutely enticing.
April 16th, 2020  
