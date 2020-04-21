Previous
Lunch by ruthmouch
Photo 2214

Lunch

There are ewes and lambs all around at the moment, and they are such a wonderful reminder that so much of the natural world is completely oblivious to our current problems.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
