Abundance! by ruthmouch
Photo 2226

Abundance!

There's wild garlic in abundance in the cool, damp places of the woods or near the river. Apparently the whole plant can be eaten, I have tried it as a garlic pesto but still prefer a good Basil one!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
