Photo 2226
Abundance!
There's wild garlic in abundance in the cool, damp places of the woods or near the river. Apparently the whole plant can be eaten, I have tried it as a garlic pesto but still prefer a good Basil one!
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Tags
walking
,
local
,
garlic
,
growingwild
