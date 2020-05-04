Previous
Just cows by ruthmouch
Photo 2227

Just cows

Simply cows munching placidly, the calf was racing around and trying out his skill on corners.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
