Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2227
Market Day
Shopping with my basket is such a joy! It was apparently supposed to be British Cheese week, so there were some new cheeses to try!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
2228
photos
193
followers
69
following
610% complete
View this month »
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
7th May 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
market
,
basket
,
countrylife
,
socialdistancing
,
coronovirus
,
reducewaste
katy
ace
Such a pretty composition! You always put together great still life photos, Ruth
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close