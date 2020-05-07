Previous
Market Day by ruthmouch
Photo 2227

Market Day

Shopping with my basket is such a joy! It was apparently supposed to be British Cheese week, so there were some new cheeses to try!
Ruth Moucharafieh

Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Photo Details

katy ace
Such a pretty composition! You always put together great still life photos, Ruth
May 9th, 2020  
