Calm by ruthmouch
Photo 2236

Calm

There's been far too much painting and far too few walks this week, but the morning mist was well worth the early walk.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
613% complete

Dianne
Gorgeous. For a moment I thought it was one of @julzmaioro ‘s images!
May 30th, 2020  
