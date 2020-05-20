Sign up
Photo 2236
Calm
There's been far too much painting and far too few walks this week, but the morning mist was well worth the early walk.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
1
1
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
2239
photos
191
followers
68
following
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
cows
,
coronadays
Dianne
Gorgeous. For a moment I thought it was one of @julzmaioro's images!
@julzmaioro
‘s images!
May 30th, 2020
