Saturday treat by ruthmouch
Photo 2237

Saturday treat

Sometimes the days all seem the same, so an effort needs to be made to locate where we are in the week! Pancakes for late Saturday breakfast turned out to be a very good idea!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Dianne
A very good idea indeed and great image.
May 30th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Wow that looks scruptious.
May 30th, 2020  
